In a groundbreaking discovery, cancer researchers have identified a potent natural cancer killer. A study has shown that a berry found in Queensland, Australia has to ability to kill cancer cells quickly and with minimal side effects.
Research laboratories around the world have been working tirelessly to find substances that can kill or at least mitigate the growth of cancerous tumors.
Dr. Glen Boyle, a senior scientist at QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, led a group of researchers toward the shocking discovery.
The blushwood berry is native to select parts of Far North Queensland.
The specific compound, EBC-46, was tested on a number of animals with various types of tumors. At this point, 300 animals, including dogs, cats, and horses, have been tested with the powerful compound.