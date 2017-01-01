In a groundbreaking discovery, cancer researchers have identified a potent natural cancer killer. A study has shown that a berry found in Queensland, Australia has to ability to kill cancer cells quickly and with minimal side effects.
Research laboratories around the world have been working tirelessly to find substances that can kill or at least mitigate the growth of cancerous tumors.

Well, it looks like a major breakthrough in the fight against cancer may finally be upon us!

Dr. Glen Boyle, a senior scientist at QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, led a group of researchers toward the shocking discovery.

The team was successful at isolating a cancer-killing compound from the blushwood berry and showing that it had strong effects on head and neck tumors as well as melanoma (a form of skin cancer). 

The blushwood berry is native to select parts of Far North Queensland. 

A compound derived from the seeds of the berry was found to be effective against cancerous tumors. 

The specific compound, EBC-46, was tested on a number of animals with various types of tumors. At this point, 300 animals, including dogs, cats, and horses, have been tested with the powerful compound. 

"There's a compound in the seed - it's a very, very complicated process to purify this compound and why it's there in the first place, we don't know," said Dr. Boyle in an interview. 

To give you a sense of the initial effectiveness of EBC-46, more than 70% of the tumors treated with it disappeared and did not come back. 

